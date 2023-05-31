Vanderbilt football kickoff times for first four games of 2023 season released. See the schedule

Vanderbilt football's kickoff times and TV info for the first four weeks of the 2023 season are set, the program announced Wednesday.

The Commodores will face Hawaii on Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, Alabama A&M on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. on SEC Network+ and ESPN+, Wake Forest on Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. CT on ACC Network and UNLV on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network. The former two games will be at FirstBank Stadium, while the game against the Demon Deacons will be at Truist Field in Winson-Salem, North Carolina, and the game against the Rebels will be at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Vanderbilt finished the 2022 season with a 5-7 record, winning SEC contests against Kentucky and Florida in addition to non-conference games against Hawaii, Northern Illinois and Elon. The Commodores return several key contributors, including quarterback AJ Swann, receiver Will Sheppard and linebacker/safety CJ Taylor. They also added two Power Five defenders out of the transfer portal, Stanford edge Aeneas DiCosmo and Notre Dame linebacker Prince Kollie.

Vanderbilt football 2023 schedule

Aug. 26: Hawaii

Sept. 2: Alabama A&M

Sept. 9: at Wake Forest

Sept. 16: at UNLV

Sept. 23: Kentucky

Sept. 30: Missouri

Oct. 7: at Florida

Oct. 14: Georgia

Oct. 28: at Ole Miss

Nov. 4: Auburn

Nov. 11: at South Carolina

Nov. 25: at Tennessee

