Vanderbilt football kickoff time, TV info announced vs. Georgia in SEC Week 7

Vanderbilt football will kick off against Georgia on Oct. 14 at 11 a.m. CT on CBS, the conference announced Monday.

This is the second morning kickoff for the Commodores (2-4, 0-2 SEC), as the Kentucky game was also at 11 a.m. while the Missouri and Florida games are afternoon kicks. It is the first conference game for Vanderbilt to be on a network other than SEC Network.

This series has not been competitive recently as Vanderbilt lost, 55-0, in Athens last season and 62-0 in Nashville in 2021. The Commodores last scored points against the Bulldogs in 2019 when they lost 30-6. Vanderbilt did beat Georgia in Athens in 2016 but the Commodores' last win over the Bulldogs in Nashville was in 2013.

Vanderbilt lost to Kentucky and Missouri to start SEC play. Georgia (5-0, 2-0), the two-time defending national champion, has defeated South Carolina and Auburn.

