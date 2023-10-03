Vanderbilt football injury updates: What's the status of AJ Swann, Kane Patterson vs. Florida?

Vanderbilt football got relatively good injury news on linebacker Kane Patterson, coach Clark Lea said Tuesday.

Patterson will be out a few weeks, including for Saturday's game against Florida (3-2, 1-1 SEC). But Lea said the injury at this point does not appear to be season-ending and Patterson could be back after the team's open week Oct. 21.

Vanderbilt (2-4, 0-2) lost Patterson late in the second quarter against Missouri. He came out after halftime on crutches and did not return to the game.

On this week's depth chart, to account for Patterson being out, Nick Rinaldi and Bryan Longwell are co-listed as the starter at the WILL position. Bryce Cowan, who had previously been playing as a hybrid linebacker/safety, has also moved to that position.

Other injuries are less certain. AJ Swann is likely to be available, though Lea was non-committal as to whether he would play after Ken Seals started Saturday's loss to Missouri. Lea said he would wait to decide until later in the week whether Swann or Seals would start.

Among the questionable players were offensive lineman Grayson Morgan, cornerback BJ Anderson, wide receiver London Humphreys and safety Jaylen Mahoney. Morgan and Anderson did not dress against Missouri and Humphreys dressed but did not play.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football injury updates for Florida game