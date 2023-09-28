Vanderbilt football injury updates: The latest on quarterback AJ Swann, London Humphreys

Vanderbilt football once again faces a long list of injuries entering Saturday's game against Missouri.

Quarterback AJ Swann (elbow contusion) was able to practice this week but was limited. Coach Clark Lea said the team would wait until the last minute before deciding whether he would play.

Ken Seals and Walter Taylor have been taking the majority of the practice reps behind Swann, Lea said.

The Commodores (2-3, 0-1 SEC) face the Tigers (4-0) at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network on Saturday from FirstBank Stadium.

In addition to the uncertainty at quarterback, Vanderbilt is also dealing with another significant player on the injury report: standout freshman wide receiver London Humphreys, who is questionable with a lower-body injury.

Cornerback BJ Anderson (soft tissue) and offensive lineman Grayson Morgan (back) are also out. Cornerback Trudell Berry (groin) is trending in the right direction and safety De'Rickey Wright (ankle) is likely to be available, though not at 100%.

Safeties Jaylen Mahoney and Savion Riley, as well as linebacker Langston Patterson, will be available barring further setbacks. Defensive lineman Christian James, who has been out since the preseason, will likely be available as well but on a snap count.

Lea said the early start with Week Zero may have contributed to the high rate of injuries early in the season.

"I've already started to reflect on the year we've had to this point injury-wise," Lea said. "I want to look back at fall camp and say the kind of soft tissue issues we had early in camp were indicative of of somewhere of a failure in our process in the summer. ... And that early start caught up with us this year when you're talking about the Week Zero, losing a week of training."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football injury update on quarterback AJ Swann