Vanderbilt football injury updates: De'Rickey Wright, Martel Hight status vs. Georgia

Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea said the Commodores will still be shorthanded in the secondary when it faces Georgia.

Cornerback BJ Anderson is out and safety De'Rickey Wright is doubtful, Lea said Tuesday. Among the players who are questionable are cornerback Martel Hight and offensive lineman Grayson Morgan. Safety Jaylen Mahoney and wide receiver London Humphreys are expected to play.

The Commodores (2-5, 0-3 SEC) face the Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, CBS) at FirstBank Stadium.

One other long-term absence is working his way back, Lea said. Offensive lineman Jake Ketschek, who was originally thought to be out for the season after tearing his ACL in the spring, has returned to practice and has a chance to be back in games after the open week.

Tight end Justin Ball has also been banged up and that caused him to play fewer snaps in the loss against Florida last week, Lea said. Ball was not on the injury report this week.

THREE UNANSWERED QUESTIONS Three questions to ponder after Vanderbilt football's loss to Florida

Who will start at quarterback for Vanderbilt football vs. Georgia?

Quarterback Ken Seals is "running with the ones" in practice this week, Lea said.

While AJ Swann has been available the past two weeks, he has not played. Lea said the fact that Swann was not at 100% was affecting his performance. Though Lea stopped short of naming Seals the starter for the week, he said that the Commodores would primarily re-evaluate the situation coming out of the open week after the Georgia game.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football injury updates vs. Georgia: Status of key players