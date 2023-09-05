Vanderbilt football injury updates: Darren Agu expected back for Wake Forest

Vanderbilt football is expecting to get injured defenders Darren Agu and Linus Zunk back for Saturday's game against Wake Forest, coach Clark Lea said Tuesday.

Agu, who has been dealing with a dislocated elbow, missed the first two games. Zunk (upper body) missed the Alabama A&M game. Wright (ankle) left early in that game and while he is still day-to-day and questionable, Lea is optimistic that Wright will be able to return.

Injured offensive linemen Leyton Nelson (foot) and Junior Uzebu (lower body) are still day-to-day and questionable for the Wake Forest game. Nelson returned to practice Tuesday.

Defensive lineman Christian James is still a week or two from returning, Lea said. Fellow defensive lineman Brayden Bapst, who was on crutches on Saturday, was in a car accident Friday afternoon and there is no timetable for his return.

Running back Patrick Smith (shoulder) has also returned to practice and is expected to be available against the Demon Deacons.

