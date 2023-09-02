Vanderbilt football injury updates: Commodores down two offensive linemen vs. Alabama A&M

Vanderbilt football will be without two offensive linemen for Saturday's game against Alabama A&M.

Junior Uzebu and Leyton Nelson, listed on the depth chart as the first- and second-string right tackles, respectively, were not dressed for warmups. Nelson has been dealing with a foot sprain while Uzebu has an undisclosed injury.

Martel Hight, who was listed as questionable for the game, was dressed, as was Quincy Skinner, who was listed as probable with a hamstring issue.

Defensive lineman Brayden Bapst also did not dress and was on crutches during warmups. A program spokesperson confirmed that Bapst was out for the game. Fellow defensive lineman Linus Zunk (upper body) also was not dressed.

Among the players who remain out with longer-term injuries are Prince Kollie, Christian James, Steven Sannieniola, Errington Truesdell, Darren Agu and Daevion Davis.

The Commodores (1-0) kick off at 6 p.m. CT at FirstBank Stadium. The game will be available to stream on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

SCOUTING REPORT Vanderbilt football vs. Alabama A&M: Score prediction, scouting report

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football injury updates: Who's out for Alabama A&M game