Vanderbilt football injury updates: Clark Lea on Darren Agu, Daevion Davis ahead of Alabama A&M

Vanderbilt football is getting healthier going into Saturday's game against Alabama A&M.

Defensive lineman Darren Agu, who missed the first game against Hawaii with a dislocated elbow, has returned to practice and is questionable for this week. Linebacker/safety Jeffrey Ugo, who has been dealing with a sprained ankle, is also questionable after missing the game a week ago.

Three new players did pop up on the injury report. Reserve tackle Leyton Nelson is questionable with a sprained foot and did not practice Tuesday. Defensive lineman Daevion Davis is out indefinitely while dealing with a torn ACL suffered in 2021.

Ugo, Nelson and Agu were all listed on the depth chart released Tuesday.

Wide receiver Quincy Skinner, who tweaked his hamstring against the Rainbow Warriors, is probable to play this week. Linebacker/safety CJ Taylor, who briefly left the game after suffering an apparent injury but later returned, said that he is good to go.

The Commodores (1-0) play Alabama A&M on Saturday at 6 p.m. at FirstBank Stadium. The game will be televised on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

