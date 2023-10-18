Vanderbilt football injury updates: Will CJ Taylor, Kane Patterson play vs. Ole Miss?

Vanderbilt football linebacker/safety CJ Taylor is unlikely to play against Ole Miss, but his injury is not likely season-ending, coach Clark Lea said on the SEC's teleconference Wednesday.

Lea said that Taylor's injury, which he suffered while returning an interception and taking a hit from Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, is a "sprain." Vanderbilt (2-6, 0-4 SEC) is idle this week before facing Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1) on Oct. 28.

Taylor is week-to-week, Lea said. He is not participating in practice over the open week.

"He's doing all rehab and recovery-based work and will be evaluated for next week," Lea said. "But as of right now, I say doubtful for Ole Miss, hoping that we can get him back obviously as soon as possible, but not looking like that'll be next week."

Linebacker Kane Patterson, who suffered a knee injury during the game against Missouri, is progressing well in rehab and could come back for the Rebels game, though he is still questionable for that game.

"He's doing well," Lea said. "And I don't, right now, want to say that it's a guarantee he'll be back ... but it's trending the right way."

