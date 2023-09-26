Vanderbilt football injury updates: AJ Swann questionable vs. Missouri

Vanderbilt football quarterback AJ Swann is questionable to play against Missouri this week, coach Clark Lea said Tuesday.

Swann will be limited in practice throughout the week with an elbow contusion, Lea said.

Swann threw three interceptions, including two pick-6s, Saturday against Kentucky and has committed at least two turnovers in each of Vanderbilt's last three games.

He first suffered the injury against UNLV. He missed one drive in that game before returning. Though he played almost the entire game against the Wildcats, he was still dealing with the injury, according to Clark Lea, and that was the reason he left the game late in the fourth quarter. Both times, he was replaced by Ken Seals.

Lea said he felt that Swann favored the arm at times during the game against Kentucky and that if he's not at 100%, it may be best to let a healthy quarterback play.

The Commodores (2-3, 0-1 SEC) face Missouri (4-0) at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Aside from Swann, Lea said that Christian James (undisclosed), Savion Riley (upper body), Trudell Berry (groin), Langston Patterson (hamstring) and De'Rickey Wright (ankle) are questionable.

Jaylen Mahoney (hip) and BJ Anderson (undisclosed) are probable.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football's AJ Swann injured, questionable vs. Missouri