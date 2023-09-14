Vanderbilt football injury updates ahead of UNLV game

Vanderbilt football safety Savion Riley will not play in Saturday's game against UNLV due to an upper-body injury, coach Clark Lea said Thursday.

Riley was originally listed as questionable earlier in the week.

The Commodores (2-1) will face the Rebels (1-1) on Saturday (6 p.m. CT, CBS Sports Network) from Allegiant Stadium.

Right tackle Junior Uzebu is still questionable with a lower-body injury after missing the past two games against Alabama A&M and Wake Forest. Uzebu has practiced this week but is dealing with "lingering pain," Lea said.

Cornerback BJ Anderson is also questionable with an illness. Anderson wasn't able to practice Thursday, but Lea said that he still intended to travel to Las Vegas and his availability would be determined at a later time.

Uzebu's replacement at right tackle has been Grayson Morgan for the past two games, and Morgan figures to still see time if Uzebu is limited. Riley has seen time as the backup safety that figures to go to Marlen Sewell or John Howse.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football injury updates: Anderson, Riley, Uzebu