Vanderbilt football hires Ghaali Muhammad-Lankford as run game coordinator for Clark Lea

Vanderbilt football has hired Ghaali Muhammad-Lankford of New Mexico State as its run game coordinator and running backs coach, the program announced in a release Tuesday.

He is the third on-field coach Clark Lea has added from the Aggies this offseason, joining offensive coordinator Tim Beck and safeties coach Melvin Rice. The Commodores also hired former New Mexico State coach Jerry Kill as the chief consultant to the head coach.

Muhammad-Lankford replaces Jayden Everett as running backs coach. He has experience as the co-offensive coordinator at FCS Illinois State and had previously been promoted to the Aggies' offensive coordinator position before leaving for Vanderbilt.

With Everett's departure, the only holdover on the offensive staff from 2023 is wide receivers coach Alex Bailey. Former offensive coordinator Joey Lynch was fired and offensive line coach AJ Blazek and special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Justin Lustig left for jobs in the Big Ten.

UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE? Vanderbilt football spring roster 2024: Which positions improved, regressed from 2023?

Vanderbilt also added two quarterbacks from New Mexico State in the transfer portal: Diego Pavia and Blaze Berlowitz.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ghaali Muhammad-Lankford hired as Vanderbilt football running backs coach