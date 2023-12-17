Vanderbilt football to hire New Mexico State's Tim Beck as offensive coordinator | Report

Vanderbilt football is expected to hire Tim Beck, currently the offensive coordinator at New Mexico State, to serve in the same capacity, per a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Beck helped lead the Aggies to a 10-5 record on the season following a 37-10 loss to Fresno State in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday.

Beck has spent the majority of his career coaching at the NCAA Division II level. He served numerous roles at Pittsburg State in Pittsburg, Kansas, from 1987 to 2019, including as head coach from 2010-19. He played a pivotal role in guiding the Gorillas to national prominence, contributing to the program's success over his 30-plus years of affiliation.

Beck will look to revamp a Vanderbilt offense that saw heavy struggles through the 2023 season. The Commodores finished last in the SEC in total yards (3,828), last in yards per game (319), second to last in rushing yards (1,144) and second to last in points per game (22.8). The Commodores went 2-10 in 2023, including 0-8 in conference play.

Tim Beck coaching career

Prior to being named offensive coordinator for the Commodores, Beck was called upon as the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach for the New Mexico State Aggies in November 2021. Beck also boasts an extensive coaching career with a substantial tenure at Pittsburg State from 1987-2019. He achieved an impressive 82-35 record as head coach.

The pinnacle of his coaching career was taking home the 2011 NCAA Division II national championship. A graduate of Pittsburg State, Beck earned various coaching awards, including the Liberty Mutual NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year and the Don Hansen Football Committee Coach of the Year. After a coaching hiatus in 2020, he contributed as an offensive analyst for TCU in 2021 and aided the Horned Frogs in a victory over 12th-ranked Baylor.

