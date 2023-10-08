Vanderbilt football hasn't figured out how to stop small mistakes from becoming big losses

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — One forgotten play in the first quarter was emblematic of an entire game — and season — for Vanderbilt football.

After a Florida touchdown, both Jayden McGowan and Junior Sherrill were deep to receive. McGowan called for a fair catch with the ball slightly short of the end zone. But Sherrill was the one who fielded the ball on the 8-yard line. Because he hadn't called for it, the Commodores were forced to start deep in their own territory due to the miscommunication.

That has been 2023 Vanderbilt football: too many miscommunications, players out of position, mistakes small and large.

In a 38-14 loss to Florida (4-2, 2-1 SEC), the Commodores (2-5, 0-3) turned to quarterback Ken Seals once again in hopes he would avoid some of the egregious turnovers that plagued AJ Swann. Seals didn't have any turnovers — Quincy Skinner Jr. did lose a fumble — but once again the smaller issues piled up. The fumble, a bad throw to the end zone on third down, then a failed fourth down. Two key defensive penalties extended a Florida touchdown drive.

"I think my performance is probably reflected in the performance of the defense: missed tackles, some that didn't play well in the run game at times," linebacker Ethan Barr said. "So . . . I just didn't do good enough today."

Gators quarterback Graham Mertz rarely tested a depleted Vanderbilt secondary downfield, but he didn't need to: Mertz had just six incompletions, going 30-for-36 and averaging 7.05 yards per attempt.

Although Vanderbilt's offense was explosive, averaging 14.5 yards per completion, Seals completed barely half his passes (19-for-34) and the Commodores went just 1-for-10 on third down, another slate of missed opportunities to put points on the board.

"The third-down performance was really disappointing," Lea said. "So again, our formula is about complementary football, it's three phases syncing up and when you're 1-for-10 on third down, 1-for-13 on conversion downs, you're leaving too much exposure on your defense."

At this point, nothing Vanderbilt does is complementary. Whether it's missed tackles, drops, penalties, turnovers or being in the wrong position, the Commodores have never been able to win on the margins and have regularly let games get away from them.

Though Lea and the players can explain why each failure individually happened, as the losing streak mounts, they seem to have no answer why this keeps happening, over and over again.

Until Vanderbilt can start doing the little things, it won't be able to do the big things and meet its goal of making it to a bowl game — let alone being the best program in the country.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean.

