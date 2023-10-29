Vanderbilt football grades vs. Ole Miss reflect season-long failures

OXFORD, Miss. — Vanderbilt football extended its losing streak to seven with a 33-7 loss at Ole Miss that many times didn't feel as close as the score.

The Commodores (2-7, 0-5 SEC) struggled to string anything together on either offense or defense and the ongoing quarterback controversy abounded as Ken Seals was replaced by Walter Taylor.

Vanderbilt is no closer to having any answers to its questions and now must play out the final three games of the season knowing bowl eligibility is no longer in the picture.

Here's how we graded the game:

Offense: D

Under Seals, the offense stagnated, which led to Taylor's entrance. Taylor's running ability opened the defense a bit as he led a touchdown drive.

But between Seals and Taylor, Vanderbilt scored just seven points. They combined to go 8-for-20 for 60 yards and two interceptions. But Taylor did at least run for 59 yards.

Defense: D

In the first half, Ole Miss' offense got just about everything it wanted. The only two drives that didn't end in points were an interception and a punt.

The defense did improve in the second half, with a fourth down stop and a forced punt to make the score and the yardage look more respectable.

Special teams: C

There was one big mistake on special teams: a bad snap on a punt that led to a turnover on downs deep in Vanderbilt territory. Outside of that, the special teams weren't asked to do much but performed adequately.

Coaching: D

The coaching questions here are more existential. How did the Commodores let the quarterback situation get to this point? Seals was given the reins going into the week, but was taken out before halftime for Taylor, who has barely played this season. Along with AJ Swann, who was out for this game with an injury, what once seemed like a stable situation is now a messy triangle.

Overall: F

Once again, this one is more existential. This was neither Vanderbilt's best nor its worst game of the season. However, it was one that did eliminate the Commodores from bowl eligibility. That means the season, more broadly, is a failure for them.

