Vanderbilt football grades vs. No. 1 Georgia: Unpacking an encouraging performance

Vanderbilt football lost, 37-20, to No. 1 Georgia on Saturday to extent its losing streak to six.

But the Commodores (2-6, 0-4 SEC) also didn't play badly. They scored three touchdowns − three more than they had scored in their past three matchups with the Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0). Ken Seals completed 19 of his 29 passes for 201 yards and the defense forced two turnovers.

Vanderbilt now has an open week that it will use to try to get healthy, followed by a road game against Ole Miss on Oct. 28.

Offense: B-

This is grading on a curve, as Vanderbilt's offense put up fewer yards than in several other SEC games, but Georgia also has an elite defense unlike the Commodores' other opponents.

In the past two years, Vanderbilt struggled to move the ball and didn't score at all on the Bulldogs. This time, the Commodores put up three touchdowns (though one came after CJ Taylor returned an interception to the 1-yard line).

Defense: C

The defense allowed Georgia quarterback Carson Beck to be ultra-efficient but also did a good job preventing big plays and holding the Bulldogs to field goals in the red zone.

Vanderbilt also forced two turnovers, which allowed the Bulldogs to stay under 40 points despite putting up over 500 yards of total offense.

Special teams: C-

Jacob Borcila missed a field goal that could've put the Commodores up 10-0 in the first quarter, and Matt Hayball had somewhat of an off day punting. None of this was backbreaking, though, nor did it make a large difference in the game.

Coaching: B

Georgia won simply because it is by far the more talented team. But Vanderbilt came prepared and ready to play, which is better than it has done in many prior games this season.

Overall: B-

Vanderbilt didn't win the game, but the Commodores also didn't get blown out and kept things close for four quarters. That's an improvement over previous SEC contests.

