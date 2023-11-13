Vanderbilt football game time, TV for rivalry week vs. Tennessee Vols announced

Vanderbilt football's rivalry game against Tennessee on Nov. 25 at Neyland Stadium will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network, the league announced Monday.

After winning three straight in the series between 2016-18, the Commodores (2-9, 0-7 SEC) have dropped their past four matchups, though the 2019 and 2020 games were later vacated due to recruiting violations under former coach Jeremy Pruitt.

After a New Year's Six bowl appearance in 2022 and a 56-0 win over the Commodores, Tennessee (7-3, 3-3) has regressed a bit with losses to Florida, Alabama and Missouri. The Vols will face Georgia on Saturday.

The Commodores are idle this week. They have lost nine consecutive games dating back to a matchup with Wake Forest in September and are also winless on the road this season. Vanderbilt's last win at Neyland Stadium came in 2017.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee football: See game time, TV channel