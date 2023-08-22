Vanderbilt football game-by-game predictions in 2023: Are six wins, a bowl game possible?

Vanderbilt football has made clear that its objective is to make a bowl game in 2023, and the schedule is manageable enough to do so.

The first seven weeks of the season leading into the Georgia game will be particularly important, as the Commodores face most of their winnable games in that stretch. Due to playing Week Zero, Vanderbilt will have two open weeks this season, one directly after the Georgia game the week of Oct. 21, and one the week before the Tennessee game Nov. 18.

The Commodores will be led by quarterback AJ Swann, wide receiver Will Sheppard, linebacker/safety CJ Taylor and an offensive line that returns five significant contributors from a year ago.

Here are our game-by-game predictions for Vanderbilt in 2023:

Last season: Vanderbilt won, 63-10.

The buzz: Last year the Rainbow Warriors were under a complete rebuild in their first year under Timmy Chang. They will likely be improved in 2023 and run a unique style of offense, but this still projects as one of the worst teams in FBS.

The prediction: Vanderbilt wins, 49-13.

Last season: Did not play. Alabama A&M went 4-7.

The buzz: The Bulldogs played two FBS teams in 2022, losing 59-0 to UAB and 38-17 to Troy. They won four conference games but did not beat a team outside the SWAC.

The prediction: Vanderbilt wins, 55-3.

Sept. 9: at Wake Forest

Last season: Wake Forest won, 45-25.

The buzz: The Demon Deacons have to replace quarterback Sam Hartman and have some questions on defense, but Wake Forest has long been a tough out under Dave Clawson and his slow mesh ofefnse.

The prediction: Wake Forest wins, 38-27.

Sept. 16: at UNLV

Last season: Did not play. UNLV went 5-7.

The buzz: Like Vanderbilt, UNLV improved from 2-10 in 2021 to 5-7 in 2022. Unlike Vanderbilt, UNLV fired its coach afterward. A year ago, the Rebels lost to the two Power Five teams they played: Cal and Notre Dame.

The prediction: Vanderbilt wins, 35-17.

Last season: Vanderbilt won, 24-21.

The buzz: Kentucky brought in a top transfer quarterback in Devin Leary and, more notable from a Vanderbilt standpoint, former Commodores running back Ray Davis. The Wildcats should have a solid defense, but offensive line is a question.

The prediction: Kentucky wins, 21-14.

Last season: Missouri won, 17-14.

The buzz: The Tigers have a formidable defense but significant questions on offense. They have 5-star receiver Luther Burden but will need to get more out of their quarterback play for Burden to make a true difference.

The prediction: Vanderbilt wins, 24-20.

Oct. 7: at Florida

Last season: Vanderbilt won, 31-24.

The buzz: The Commodores notably beat Florida a year ago, and the Gators have since downgraded at quarterback from Anthony Richardson to Graham Mertz. Vanderbilt has the pieces to take advantage of teams that have poor quarterback play, even on the road.

The prediction: Vanderbilt wins, 35-27.

Oct. 14: Georgia

Last season: Georgia won, 55-0.

The buzz: The Bulldogs are the two-time defending national champions for a reason. Their defense has been nearly impossible to score on, and that's before even mentioning tight end Brock Bowers as a game-breaking weapon.

The prediction: Georgia wins, 48-3.

Oct. 28: at Ole Miss

Last season: Ole Miss won, 52-28.

The buzz: Vanderbilt has played Ole Miss close the past few seasons but has been ultimately unable to overcome the gap in talent. The Rebels consistently have tons of turnover from a portal-heavy strategy, so there's always a question of how the chemistry will play.

The prediction: Ole Miss wins, 38-23.

Nov. 4: Auburn

Last season: Did not play. Auburn went 5-7.

The buzz: The Tigers went through a turbulent offseason that resulted in firing Bryan Harsin and hiring Hugh Freeze. Like a year ago, Auburn should have a stout defense but there are some questions on offense. Payton Thorne should be an upgrade from Robby Ashford at quarterback, but by how much?

The prediction: Vanderbilt wins, 17-14.

Nov. 11: at South Carolina

Last season: South Carolina won, 38-27.

The buzz: For whatever reason, Vanderbilt just has not been able to figure out South Carolina, with a longer losing streak to the Gamecocks than any other team in the SEC East. South Carolina can look like one of the top teams in the SEC at its best but inconsistency plagued it in 2022.

The prediction: South Carolina wins, 42-31.

Nov. 25: at Tennessee

Last season: Tennessee won, 56-0.

The buzz: The Vols may take a step back from last year, but their offenses have been consistently hard to stop under Josh Heupel and the run defense is formidable, even if the pass defense hasn't been.

The prediction: Tennessee wins, 44-24.

Season prediction

Vanderbilt finishes 6-6 (3-5 SEC).

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football game-by-game predictions for 2023 season