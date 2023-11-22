Vanderbilt football flips LB Jamison Curtis from Memphis, OL Harrison Moore decommits

Vanderbilt football gained one commitment but lost another Tuesday.

The Commodores flipped 3-star linebacker Jamison Curtis from Memphis. Curtis, from Saraland, Ala., also had offers from Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder is currently the only true linebacker in Vanderbilt's 2024 class. The Commodores also have two edge rusher commits.

Also on Tuesday, Vanderbilt lost one of its offensive line commits in 3-star Harrison Moore from Southlake, Texas. According to 247Sports, Moore also has offers from Stanford, Arizona State and Missouri, along with the Ivy Leagues and service academies.

His decommitment leaves Vanderbilt with two offensive line commits for 2024, CJ Williams and Joshua Raymond. That profiles as a position of particular need for the Commodores, though they may also look to the transfer portal. Even in Lea's third year, players from his first two classes in 2022 and 2023 have combined for just 17 appearances and four starts in 2023.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt flips Jamison Curtis from Memphis, Harrison Moore decommits