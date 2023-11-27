Vanderbilt football fires strength and conditioning head coach Brandon Hourigan

Vanderbilt football has fired head strength and conditioning coach Brandon Hourigan, the program announced Monday.

“As I evaluate all aspects of our team following this disappointing season, a new direction in our strength and conditioning program is one important step,” coach Clark Lea said in a statement. “The physical preparation of our team is an area where progress is essential. I appreciate Brandon Hourigan’s effort and investment over the past three seasons.”

The Commodores suffered a large number of injuries during the 2023 season. All but three players on the two-deep in the secondary missed multiple games, and others who suffered significant injuries during the season include linebacker Kane Patterson, anchor CJ Taylor and quarterback AJ Swann. The offensive line also regressed from a year ago.

According to the release, Vanderbilt will hold a national search for a new head of strength and conditioning. The Commodores finished the 2023 season with a 2-10 record.

TRANSFER TRACKER Vanderbilt football transfer portal tracker 2023: Who is joining, leaving the Commodores

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football fires strength, conditioning coach Brandon Hourigan