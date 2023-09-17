Vanderbilt football stunned by UNLV on late pass, field goal after four turnovers

LAS VEGAS — Vanderbilt football rallied in the fourth quarter but couldn't overcome four turnovers and a late missed field goal in a 40-37 loss at UNLV.

The Commodores (2-2) had a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter but coughed that up by halftime, mostly thanks to turnovers. After an AJ Swann interception, UNLV (2-1) kicked a field goal and took a 3-point lead into halftime.

Vanderbilt clawed back in the game in the fourth quarter after Swann returned to the game following a brief injury absence, coming back to tie but giving up the lead. The Commodores tied the game again on a touchdown to Quincy Skinner as part of a wild ending.

Nick Rinaldi came up with an interception with 1 minute left that gave Vanderbilt the ball on UNLV's 21-yard line, but Jacob Borcila missed the 33-yard field goal with 44 seconds to go.

Jayden Maiava's 48-yard pass to Ricky White put UNLV in field goal range with 9 seconds to go, and Jose Pizano nailed the 36-yard kick to win the game with five seconds remaining.

Vanderbilt's turnover woes

A week after having three giveaways in a loss to Wake Forest, Vanderbilt made even more mistakes, particularly during the disastrous second quarter.

The Commodores fumbled five times, three of which were lost. One of those fumbles came on a bad snap on a punt. AJ Swann had a fumble, and when he left the game briefly in the start of the third quarter, his backup Ken Seals fumbled as well. Swann also threw an interception on a play that initially caused his injury late in the second quarter.

Swann fumbled another time that was recovered by running back Sedrick Alexander and Jayden McGowan also had a fumble on a kick return that Vanderbilt covered.

Defense a mixed bag

Many of UNLV's points came on plays that weren't the defense's fault; the Rebels scored a defensive touchdown and also kicked a field goal on a drive that started on Vanderbilt's 18-yard line due to a turnover.

Freshman corner Martel Hight also returned an interception for a touchdown on UNLV's first offensive drive of the game.

There were still some breakdowns. Out of the half, the Rebels had one field goal drive that didn't involve a turnover and also scored a touchdown off an interception in UNLV territory. After Vanderbilt tied the game in the third quarter, a downfield coverage bust led to a touchdown that gave the Rebels the lead right back.

London Humphreys shines

Fresh off being named SEC Freshman of the Week, wide receiver London Humphreys once again showed why he was one of Clark Lea's best pickups in the 2023 class.

Humphreys repeatedly got open downfield and finished with 102 yards receiving on three catches.

