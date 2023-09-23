Vanderbilt football falls to Kentucky as Swann throws three interceptions, Ray Davis two TDs

Vanderbilt football sputtered in its SEC opener against Kentucky, with three A.J. Swann interceptions playing a critical role in a 45-28 loss at FirstBank Stadium on Saturday.

The Commodores played without their top three safeties after Jaylen Mahoney was ejected for targeting early in the first quarter. Despite that, the defense had pockets of good play as both offenses struggled.

Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston returned two of Swann's interceptions for touchdowns, one in the first quarter and one in the fourth. Though Swann was officially sacked once, he was constantly under pressure. He left the game late in the fourth quarter with an apparent injury after an incomplete pass and was replaced by Ken Seals.

Former Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis scored two touchdowns and ran for 78 yards in his return to FirstBank Stadium.

Poor start

It was a disaster for Vanderbilt right off the bat, as Jaylen Mahoney got ejected for targeting on the second defensive play of the game, leaving the Commodores without both starting safeties as well as cornerback BJ Anderson.

Kentucky scored a touchdown on that drive and then again when AJ Swann, facing heavy pressure, threw a pick-6. After a deep interception on the next drive, the Wildcats scored yet another touchdown in the first quarter courtesy of former Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis.

Momentum swing

Down 24-0 late in the second quarter, Vanderbilt got the ball with just under five minutes to go and kicked a field goal. That swung the momentum somewhat as the Commodores tacked on a touchdown shortly before halftime.

Vanderbilt forced back-to-back three-and-outs to start the second half, then Jeffrey Ugochukwu grabbed an interception that led to a Commodores field goal. Vanderbilt then forced another three-and-out, but AJ Swann's second interception of the game then swung the momentum back to Kentucky.

Ray Davis returns

Former Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis made his return to FirstBank Stadium. He scored two touchdowns and also ripped off a 38-yard run, though his production was modest overall as both offenses struggled.

Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary was 15-for-29 for 205 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, but Swann was even worse at 16-for-40 for 189 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions.

An occasional stand-in for Davis, second-string running back JuTahn McClain was a standout for the Wildcats, averaging 10.7 yards per rush.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football blown out by Kentucky as AJ Swann throws three interceptions