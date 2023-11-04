Vanderbilt football falls to Auburn behind anemic offensive performance

Vanderbilt football struggled to find offense against Auburn until it was too late.

The Commodores (2-8, 0-6 SEC) fell, 31-15, to the Tigers (5-4, 2-4) after an anemic offensive performance for the first three quarters. Only in the fourth quarter did Vanderbilt begin to find life.

In its last home game of the season, the Commodores fell short on an opportunity to notch a win against a reeling opponent. Vanderbilt has two games remaining to try to get an SEC win, against South Carolina and Tennessee on the road.

Vanderbilt's passing game struggles

Both teams struggled to pass the ball, and the wide receivers didn't help with a bevy of drops on both sides.

Vanderbilt mostly used Ken Seals at quarterback, save for a few drives from Walter Taylor, and the offense didn't play particularly well with either one. The Commodores didn't hit 100 yards of total offense until midway through the third quarter as neither the pass nor the run were particularly successful.

Seals did find Junior Sherrill for a touchdown in the fourth quarter and Vanderbilt again drove down the field on its next drive, but a sack put the Commodores behind the chains and Seals' fourth-and-15 heave fell incomplete.

Fumble issues don't hurt Vanderbilt

When Vanderbilt has turned the ball over this season, it has mostly been due to interceptions. But against Auburn, the Commodores fumbled three times, managing to recover all three.

Will Sheppard muffed two punts, but the first muff was erased by a kick catch interference penalty and the second was recovered by Bryan Longwell. Sheppard was later replaced at punt returner by Jayden McGowan.

The third fumble was by Ken Seals on a strip-sack. That fumble was covered by Sheppard.

Defensive ups and downs

Vanderbilt's defense played well at times, especially Langston Patterson. The Commodores struggled with allowing explosive plays, with three of Auburn's touchdowns coming on plays of 50 yards or more.

Two of those were runs by Jarquez Hunter, who proved difficult for Vanderbilt to tackle all game.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football falls to Auburn amid offensive struggles