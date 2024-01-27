Vanderbilt football expected to hire former player Harding Harper as scouting director | Report

Former player Harding Harper is expected to return to the Vanderbilt football program as the director of scouting, according to a report from 247Sports.

Harper played at Vanderbilt under former coaches James Franklin and Derek Mason from 2012-15, though his production was limited due to injuries. He was most recently the assistant director of player personnel at Alabama and before that worked at Colorado and Houston.

Brandon Jones is listed on the team's roster as a director of scouting. It's unclear if Harper would fill the same role alongside Jones or if Jones is moving into a different role.

With the Crimson Tide, Harper helped Alabama have the country's No. 2 recruiting class for 2024, with four five-star recruits. Longtime coach Nick Saban retired early in the offseason.

The Commodores have the nation's 40th-ranked recruiting class for 2024. All committed recruits signed during the early period. Vanderbilt has one commit in 2025 currently, McCallie School safety Carson Lawrence.

