Vanderbilt football defensive end Nate Clifton to enter transfer portal

Vanderbilt football defensive end Nate Clifton is entering the transfer portal, he announced on Instagram on Wednesday.

"I would like to thank God and Vanderbilt University for blessing me with the opportunity to do what I love over the past 5 years," Clifton said in a statement. "I want to thank Coach Derek Mason for giving me the chance to play in my hometown in front of friends and family. Next, I would like to thank Coach Clark Lea for helping me grow as a player as well as taking part in shaping the man I am today. Lastly, I want to thank my teammates, my loved ones and all of the Vandy fans for the constant love and support over the years."

Clifton appeared in 43 games over five seasons at Vanderbilt, with 37 starts. In 2023 he led the team with 5.5 sacks, also putting up 7.5 tackles for loss, 30 total tackles and an interception. That was a vast improvement after recording five tackles for loss and two sacks from 2020-22. He is the second team captain from 2023 to enter the portal after linebacker Ethan Barr.

A grad transfer, Clifton has one year of eligibility remaining. The Commodores have already taken a transfer defensive end in Middle Tennessee's Zaylin Wood.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nate Clifton, Vanderbilt football DE, entering transfer portal