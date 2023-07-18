Vanderbilt football, Clark Lea at SEC Media Days 2023: Live updates

Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea will take the stage at 2023 SEC Media Days with more optimism around the program than in his first two times at the event.

After a 2-10 first season, Lea improved the Commodores to 5-7, and throughout the spring Lea kept the team focused on its primary goal of qualifying for a bowl game in 2023.

Vanderbilt will have to figure out a way to replace linebacker Anfernee Orji, tight ends Ben Bresnahan and Gavin Schoenwald, cornerback Jeremy Lucien and running back Ray Davis. But it also returns most of its production at wide receiver and offensive line as well as a talented young quarterback in AJ Swann.

Lea will speak at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Nashville at approximately 9 a.m. CT on Tuesday. He will be joined by wide receiver Will Sheppard, safety Jaylen Mahoney and linebacker Ethan Barr.

Here are live updates from Vanderbilt football at SEC Media Days 2023:

