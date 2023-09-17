Vanderbilt football: AJ Swann injured vs. UNLV but returns in third quarter

LAS VEGAS — After originally not coming out for the start of the third quarter, Vanderbilt football quarterback AJ Swann returned later in the period during Saturday's game against UNLV. He suffered the apparent elbow injury just before halftime and was replaced by Ken Seals for one drive before returning with a wrap on his right elbow.

Swann threw an interception on the play and went down during the return, then hobbled off the field. The Commodores said they did not have an official update on Swann because they did not provide in-game injury updates.

Instead, backup Ken Seals came out for the second half. He was warming up on the sideline at halftime; while Swann was also present on the sideline he did not have a helmet on.

Swann threw a touchdown but also fumbled twice, one of which was returned for a touchdown, and was also sacked twice and threw the interception on the play in which he got injured.

Seals led a touchdown drive in a blowout win over Alabama A&M in his first game action since 2021 after redshirting the 2022 season.

Vanderbilt trailed, 20-17, at halftime after Swann's interception allowed UNLV to kick a field goal going into the half.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: AJ Swann injured for Vanderbilt football vs. UNLV but returns in 3Q