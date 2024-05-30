Vanderbilt football 2024 kickoff times for first three games released

Vanderbilt will open the 2024 college football season against Virginia Tech at 11 a.m. on Aug. 31, the SEC announced on Thursday. The game will take place at FirstBank Stadium and will be televised on ESPN.

The SEC announced game times for the first three weeks of the season on Thursday.

The Commodores will play their next game against Alcorn State at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 on ESPNU. Their first road game — at Georgia Tech on Sept. 14 — is set for a 6 p.m. start and will be on ESPN+.

Vanderbilt finished the 2023 season with a 2-10 record, their only wins coming against non-conference opponents Hawaii and Alabama A&M. Key contributors returning for coach Clark Lea and the Commodores are safety CJ Taylor, wide receiver Junior Sherrill and linebacker Langston Patterson.

Kickoff times for Vanderbilt's remaining games will be announced at a later date.

Vanderbilt football 2024 schedule

Aug. 31: Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.

Sep. 7: Alcorn State, 6:30 p.m.

Sep. 14: at Georgia State, 6 p.m.

Sep. 21: at Missouri

Oct. 5: Alabama

Oct. 12: at Kentucky

Oct. 19: Ball State

Oct. 26: Texas

Nov. 2: at Auburn

Nov. 9: South Carolina

Nov. 23: at LSU

Nov. 30: Tennessee

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football 2024 schedule: Kickoff times for first three games