Vanderbilt football 2024 kickoff times for first three games released
Vanderbilt will open the 2024 college football season against Virginia Tech at 11 a.m. on Aug. 31, the SEC announced on Thursday. The game will take place at FirstBank Stadium and will be televised on ESPN.
The SEC announced game times for the first three weeks of the season on Thursday.
The Commodores will play their next game against Alcorn State at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 on ESPNU. Their first road game — at Georgia Tech on Sept. 14 — is set for a 6 p.m. start and will be on ESPN+.
Vanderbilt finished the 2023 season with a 2-10 record, their only wins coming against non-conference opponents Hawaii and Alabama A&M. Key contributors returning for coach Clark Lea and the Commodores are safety CJ Taylor, wide receiver Junior Sherrill and linebacker Langston Patterson.
Kickoff times for Vanderbilt's remaining games will be announced at a later date.
Vanderbilt football 2024 schedule
Aug. 31: Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.
Sep. 7: Alcorn State, 6:30 p.m.
Sep. 14: at Georgia State, 6 p.m.
Sep. 21: at Missouri
Oct. 5: Alabama
Oct. 12: at Kentucky
Oct. 19: Ball State
Oct. 26: Texas
Nov. 2: at Auburn
Nov. 9: South Carolina
Nov. 23: at LSU
Nov. 30: Tennessee
