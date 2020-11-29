Vanderbilt fires Derek Mason day after Sarah Fuller kicks for Commodores

Derek Mason helped Sarah Fuller and Vanderbilt make college football history Saturday. A day later, the coach was history.

The winless Commodores announced Sunday they have fired Mason. The decision comes amid an 0-8 season that saw them crushed 41-0 by Missouri in Columbia.

That was the game where Fuller, the soccer goalkeeper, became the first woman to play in a Power 5 Conference game.

Offensive coordinator Todd Fitch will serve as interim head coach until a replacement for Mason is named

Mason had been coach since 2014 and never had a team with a .500 record in the brutal SEC. He finishes 27-55. These Commodores have been outscored 294-116.

“On behalf of the entire Vanderbilt community, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Coach Mason for his many years of dedication and service leading our football program,” athletics director Candice Lee said in a statement. “Derek cares deeply about the student-athletes under his charge. His tenure at Vanderbilt will be remembered for his steadfast commitment to our student-athletes, not only on the field but in the classroom and as young people.”