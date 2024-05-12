Vanderbilt ends nine-game losing streak to Tennessee

Vanderbilt (34-18, 12-15 SEC) defeated No. 1 Tennessee (42-10, 19-8 SEC), 3-0, on Sunday at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tennessee. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

Vanderbilt ended its nine-game losing streak to the Vols.

Zander Sechrist started for Tennessee and pitched two innings. He recorded three strikeouts, while allowing four hits, one walk and three earned runs. Sechrist totaled 35 pitches, including 23 strikes, against 11 batters.

Nate Snead pitched 4.1 innings in relief and recorded four strikeouts. He totaled 65 pitches, including 42 strikes, against 19 batters.

Tennessee will next play on Tuesday against Belmont at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m. EDT and can be watched on SEC Network+.

Tennessee drops the series finale at Vanderbilt. Win streak against the Commodores ends at nine. Still coming home with a series win. We'll finish the regular season with four home games at Lindsey Nelson next week.#GBO // #OTH pic.twitter.com/YLKRkf8PLw — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) May 12, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire