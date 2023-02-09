Vanderbilt ends 11-game losing streak to Tennessee

Vanderbilt (12-12, 5-6 SEC) defeated No. 5 Tennessee (19-5, 8-3 SEC), 66-65, Wednesday at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee.

In a tightly contested game, the Commodores defeated Tennessee on a last-second 3-point shot by Tyrin Lawrence as time expired.

The Vols, who trailed by as many as three points in the second half, had a 65-63 lead in the waning moments of the contest. Vanderbilt had just two team fouls and had to foul five times to put the Vols on the free throw line.

On their seventh foul of the second half, the Commodores fouled Santiago Vescovi with 4.8 seconds remaining.

Vesovi, Tennessee’s senior guard, was 14-for-17 from the free throw line late in games this season, but he missed the front end of the one-and-one.

Vanderbilt rebounded, setting the stage for Lawrence’s buzzer beating heroics.

Lawrence finished with a game-high 19 points.

Tyreke Key and Vescovi led the Vols with 14 points each, while Olivier Nkamhoua and Julian Phillips finished with 10 points apiece for Tennessee, which led, 34-32, at halftime.

