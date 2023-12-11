Vanderbilt edge rusher Nate Clifton commits to USC

USC has landed a transfer commitment from former Vanderbilt defensive end Nate Clifton.

The defensive lineman was on an official visit to see the Trojans. That visit closed the sale. Clifton will join the program with one year of eligibility remaining after spending five seasons in Nashville with the Commodores.

Clifton, standing at 6-5 and weighing 280 pounds, is a four-star prospect in the 247Sports transfer portal rankings, the No. 48 overall transfer and the No. 5 defensive lineman. Clifton had offers from Washington and Auburn in addition to USC.

He started 12 games this past season, recording 30 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, a team-high 5.5 sacks, and 18 pressures. He has garnered 93 career tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks.

“Honestly, I play all over,” Clifton told Dawgman.com last week. “Under coach ‘Nokes’ in 2021, I played defensive end. Then last year, 2022, I played defensive end. This year, I played all over the line. Some games I played three-tech, some games I played end, but all throughout the entirety of my college career, I’ve played the 4i (lining up on the inside shoulder of the tackle). When I say I can play anywhere, I truly mean I can play anywhere.”

USC can really use the help.

