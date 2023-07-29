Vanderbilt deputy athletic director Tommy McClelland leaving for Rice AD job | Report

Vanderbilt deputy athletic director Tommy McClelland is set to become the athletic director at Rice, according to a report Saturday from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

McClelland oversaw external affairs and revenue generation, playing a role in fundraising for the Vandy United campaign, as well as coordinating marketing, ticket sales, partnerships and broadcasting.

He previously had served as the athletic director at Louisiana Tech and McNeese State, and was on the football and track teams at Northwestern State. He got the top job at McNeese when he was just 26.

He was hired at Vanderbilt in September 2020 by athletic director Candice Lee, who took over in May 2020. Another deputy athletic director she hired at that time, Kristene Kelly, also recently left for a promotion, becoming the athletic director at Albany State.

The departures of Kelly and McClelland leave Vanderbilt without any deputy athletic directors a month before school starts Aug. 23.

