Vanderbilt broadcaster Joe Fisher resigns, enters rehab after 'unacceptable' on-air behavior

Liz Roscher
·2 min read

Joe Fisher, the play-by-play broadcaster for Vanderbilt for the last 23 years, has resigned after “unacceptable” behavior on his weekly coach’s show.

Fisher announced his resignation Thursday on Twitter, and also announced that he’s immediately checking himself into a rehab facility.

Fisher didn’t announce what issue he’s entering rehab to address, but it’s presumably related to his behavior on Monday night’s coach’s show. Adam Sparks of the Nashville Tennessean described what happened during the show.

Fisher's speech was slurred and scattered, and he repeated versions of the same question to interim football coach Todd Fitch on ESPN 102.5 The Game. The weekly hour-long show was pulled off the air after about 40 minutes.

In his tweets, Fisher said he hoped to come to a different resolution with the university — likely one that didn’t involve his resignation — but “that was not to be.” Candice Lee, the athletic director at Vanderbilt, tweeted about Fisher’s resignation and sent him the department’s best wishes for his journey to recovery.

Willy Daunic, a former Vanderbilt basketball standout and current radio broadcaster for the Nashville Predators, will replace Fisher for the final two games of the season.

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 13: A helmet of the Vanderbilt Commodores rests on the sideline during a game against the Florida Gators at Vanderbilt Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Vanderbilt play-by-play broadcaster Joe Fisher has resigned his position and entered rehab after a concerning on-air incident. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories