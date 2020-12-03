Vanderbilt broadcaster Joe Fisher resigns, enters rehab after 'unacceptable' on-air behavior

Joe Fisher, the play-by-play broadcaster for Vanderbilt for the last 23 years, has resigned after “unacceptable” behavior on his weekly coach’s show.

Fisher announced his resignation Thursday on Twitter, and also announced that he’s immediately checking himself into a rehab facility.

I have had the honor of being the Voice of the Commodores for 23 years. Recently I went on the air representing Vanderbilt at a time when I should not have. I was unacceptable to me and to the university. I write this to tell you two things. — Joe Fisher (@joefishervu) December 3, 2020

First, as of this morning I am checking myself into a rehab facility to address an issue I've struggled with for a long time. As a result I will be off the grid and out of pocket for a while. Second, I have resigned my position at Vanderbilt effective immediately. — Joe Fisher (@joefishervu) December 3, 2020

I had hoped for a different resolution but that was not to be. I have wonderful memories and experiences with great coaches, players, staff, broadcasters and fans. I will cherish them always. God bless, I love you, and anchor down. Joe — Joe Fisher (@joefishervu) December 3, 2020

Fisher didn’t announce what issue he’s entering rehab to address, but it’s presumably related to his behavior on Monday night’s coach’s show. Adam Sparks of the Nashville Tennessean described what happened during the show.

Fisher's speech was slurred and scattered, and he repeated versions of the same question to interim football coach Todd Fitch on ESPN 102.5 The Game. The weekly hour-long show was pulled off the air after about 40 minutes.

In his tweets, Fisher said he hoped to come to a different resolution with the university — likely one that didn’t involve his resignation — but “that was not to be.” Candice Lee, the athletic director at Vanderbilt, tweeted about Fisher’s resignation and sent him the department’s best wishes for his journey to recovery.

Story continues

We appreciate your service @joefishervu and will never forget the great moments and memories shared with Commodore Nation. We now applaud your courage. Focus on what matters most & take great care of yourself on this journey. We wish you all the best. — Candice Storey Lee (@VandyAD) December 3, 2020

Willy Daunic, a former Vanderbilt basketball standout and current radio broadcaster for the Nashville Predators, will replace Fisher for the final two games of the season.

Vanderbilt play-by-play broadcaster Joe Fisher has resigned his position and entered rehab after a concerning on-air incident. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: