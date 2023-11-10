Vanderbilt basketball vs. USC Upstate: Score updates as Jerry Stackhouse looks to rebound

Vanderbilt basketball started off its season in just about the worst possible way: a home loss to Presbyterian.

The only possible silver lining is that it came without three of the team's top players in Tyrin Lawrence, Ven-Allen Lubin and Lee Dort.

The Commodores (0-1) must bounce back fast with a matchup against USC Upstate on Friday at Memorial Gymnasium. The availability of the three injured players is unclear. Lawrence has a sprained foot, Lubin has a strained groin and Dort has a foot injury. It is unclear which, if any, will play against the Spartans.

USC Upstate began its season with an 82-53 loss to South Carolina.

The sense of urgency has now ratcheted up for Vanderbilt, which will need to win big in its remaining non-conference games to make up for the early loss.

Vanderbilt basketball vs. USC Upstate: Game time, stream info, betting odds

Game time: 6 p.m. CT

Stream info: SEC Network+

Betting odds: Vanderbilt by 14.5

UPSET IMPACT Are Vanderbilt basketball's March Madness hopes over already after loss to Presbyterian in opener?

Vanderbilt basketball vs. USC Upstate: Score updates

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt basketball vs. USC-Upstate score updates