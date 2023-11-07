Vanderbilt basketball vs. Presbyterian: Score updates from season opener

Vanderbilt basketball opens its season against Presbyterian on Tuesday at Memorial Gymnasium with a new look.

The Commodores bring back their starting guards, Ezra Manjon and Tyrin Lawrence, but the frontcourt got an overhaul. Jordan Wright, Myles Stute, Liam Robbins and Quentin Millora-Brown are all gone, replaced by both transfers (Evan Taylor, Tasos Kamateros, Ven-Allen Lubin) and younger players stepping into larger roles (Colin Smith, Lee Dort).

Vanderbilt is hoping to make the NCAA Tournament this season after two straight trips to the NIT. It created a schedule that included mostly buy games at home, with a few marquee road and neutral-site non-conference games. The Commodores play only one power conference opponent at home before January, and that opponent is Boston College in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Last Tuesday, coach Jerry Stackhouse said that Dort was unlikely to play against the Blue Hose as he deals with a foot injury.

Vanderbilt basketball vs. Presbyterian: Game time, stream info, betting odds

Game time: 7 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network+

Betting odds: Vanderbilt by 17.5

