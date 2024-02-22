Vanderbilt basketball vs. Florida: Score prediction, scouting report for SEC matchup

Vanderbilt basketball fell at home to Georgia 76-64 on Wednesday in a game it never led, dropping a demoralizing home contest against what should've been a manageable opponent.

That was likely the most winnable game left on the schedule for the Commodores (7-19, 2-11 SEC), who will go on the road for three of their final five regular season games.

That begins against Florida on Saturday (noon CT, SEC Network), a game that KenPom only gives Vanderbilt a 5% chance of winning.

The Gators (18-8, 8-5) are coming off an overtime win over Alabama.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup:

Florida has gotten hot lately

After starting 1-3 in conference play, Florida has won seven of its past nine games, with one of those losses in overtime at Alabama. One of those wins was against Kentucky at Rupp Arena, and the Gators also have a home win over Auburn.

In the non-conference, Florida lost three of its four most difficult games, but the Gators have seemingly figured some things out since then.

Florida excels at offensive rebounding

Florida is the third-best offensive rebounding team in the country, according to KenPom. Florida's frontcourt cleans up on the offensive glass, most notably 7-foot-1 Micah Handlogten. Tyrese Samuel and reserve forward Alex Condon are also strong offensive rebounders.

Vanderbilt has faced another team that was exceptional at offensive rebounding in Texas A&M and largely managed to keep the Aggies quiet on the glass. However, the Commodores often allow opponents to shoot such a high percentage that offensive rebounding is not relevant.

Zyon Pullin and Walter Clayton lead Florida

Guards Zyon Pullin and Walter Clayton Jr. − transfers from UC Riverside and Iona, respectively − lead Florida's offense. Clayton averages 16.8 points and 3.8 rebounds and Pullin averages 15.6 points and four rebounds. Both players are also prolific 3-point shooters and make over 80% of their free throws.

Three other Gators also average in double digits: Tyrese Samuel (12.9 points, 7.9 rebounds per game), Will Richard (11.3 points per game) and Riley Kugel (10.1 points per game).

Vanderbilt basketball score prediction vs Florida

Florida 85, Vanderbilt 65: Vanderbilt couldn't stay close with Georgia, and Florida is a much more difficult opponent and on the road.

