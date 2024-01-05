Vanderbilt basketball vs. Alabama: Score prediction, scouting report for SEC opener

Last year, Vanderbilt basketball infamously took a "scheduled loss" against Alabama by 57 points, then went 12-3 the rest of the way.

The Commodores (5-8) are likely too late to get back on the bubble like they did a year ago as they open SEC play against the Crimson Tide (8-5). But after a close loss to Memphis, Vanderbilt may be able to play spoiler in the SEC. If things go off the rails quickly, though, coach Jerry Stackhouse may find his seat even hotter.

Alabama has played a loaded schedule, losing road or neutral-site games to Ohio State, Purdue, Creighton and Arizona as well as a home game to Clemson. Its best win to this point has been a neutral-site win over Oregon.

The Commodores have no wins in Quadrants 1 or 2 and won just one of their three Quadrant 3 matchups so far.

Here's what to know about the matchup:

Alabama basketball's fearsome offense

KenPom ranks the Crimson Tide as the No. 1 offense in the country. Alabama excels in every area offensively, but particularly shooting. When the Tide do miss shots, they are good at grabbing offensive rebounds.

Mark Sears is the top threat from deep, hitting 45.6% of his 3-pointers. Rylan Griffen (38.3%) and Aaron Estrada (38.6%) are also strong shooters. The success from three comes even with Alabama taking one of the highest rates of 3-point attempts in the country.

Combined with a very fast pace, the offensive ability has led to five games with over 100 points for the Crimson Tide.

With Vanderbilt ranking No. 218 in defense on KenPom, the Commodores will have their hands full.

High-scoring contests

The combination of the tempo and a defense that lags behind the offense leads Alabama to a number of high-scoring games. The Crimson Tide have given up 90 points three times and 80 points three other times.

Those defensive struggles were what led to the Tide's five losses.

Will Ven-Allen Lubin play?

Ven-Allen Lubin has been dealing with a groin strain that has left him in and out of the starting lineup. He missed a win over Dartmouth on Dec. 30, and it's unclear whether he will be healthy in time to play Alabama. Vanderbilt will also be without forward Colin Smith, who is out for the season with an Achilles injury.

SEC PRIMER Can Jerry Stackhouse save his job and other Vanderbilt basketball questions heading into SEC play

Vanderbilt basketball score prediction vs Alabama

Alabama 101, Vanderbilt 84: Vanderbilt's defense simply hasn't been good enough to stop a 3-point-heavy offense like the Crimson Tide's.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

