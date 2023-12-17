Vanderbilt basketball suffers biggest blowout of season to Texas Tech

Vanderbilt basketball keeps losing, and the good vibes that were present in last season's winning streak have completely dissipated.

The Commodores (4-6) started their preferred lineup for the first time all season, but it didn't help, just like it didn't help when all five were available at the same time in a loss to San Francisco on Dec. 16. Instead, Vanderbilt lost to Texas Tech, 76-54, in the Coast to Coast Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday.

To make matters worse, forward Colin Smith suffered an injury early in the game that just continued a brutal run of luck for Jerry Stackhouse's squad.

In what was supposed to be another opportunity for a resume-boosting victory, instead Vanderbilt suffered its biggest blowout of the season.

Ezra Manjon failed to score in double digits for the first time all season (he did miss two games to injury). Ven-Allen Lubin led Commodores players with 15 points.

Colin Smith hurt

Less than five minutes into the game, Smith went down under the basket, then had to be helped off the court with an apparent lower leg injury.

Smith, who missed three games with a concussion earlier in the season, had not scored a point in the game.

In the immediate moment, Smith was replaced by Tasos Kamateros. Malik Presley also saw a lot of minutes in relief of Smith.

Poor 3-point defense — again

A common theme for Vanderbilt this season has been allowing opponents to shoot a high percentage from beyond the arc. That continued. Texas Tech normally isn't an elite 3-point shooting team, but the Red Raiders shot over 50%.

Pop Isaacs, who had only shot 23% from 3-point range this season, hit on 3-of-7 3-point attempts and scored 19 points and Kerwin Walton, the Red Raiders' top long-range threat, also gave the Commodores fits with 12 points and two threes. Overall, four Texas Tech players scored in double digits.

Lawrence, Taylor struggle

Tyrin Lawrence, who has not quite found his footing after missing time with a foot injury, struggled offensively. He missed all four of his 3-point attempts and went 3-for-12 from the field.

One bright spot from Lawrence is that he had four steals.

Evan Taylor was just 3-for-11 from the field and 1-for-6 from 3-point range.

