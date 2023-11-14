Vanderbilt basketball still without Lawrence, Lubin, Dort vs. UNC Greensboro due to injury

Vanderbilt basketball will be without Tyrin Lawrence, Ven-Allen Lubin and Lee Dort against UNC Greensboro for the third straight game, according to a program spokesperson.

The Commodores (1-1) have struggled in their first two games against Presbyterian and USC Upstate, losing to the Blue Hose on opening night. The absence of Lawrence, expected to be their top scorer, and Dort and Lubin, expected to be the biggest post threats, has contributed to that.

Lawrence has a foot sprain and Lubin has a groin strain, coach Jerry Stackhouse said after the Presbyterian game. He did not provide a timetable for either player's return. Dort has been dealing with a foot injury since the preseason and has been cleared to play, but still needs to get back into game shape.

In the absence of Lawrence, Paul Lewis and Isaiah West have seen more time at the guard spots, while Tasos Kamateros and Carter Lang have seen more time at center.

PRESBYTERIAN LOSS Are Vanderbilt basketball's March Madness hopes over already after loss to Presbyterian in opener?

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt basketball without 3 players vs. UNC Greensboro to injury