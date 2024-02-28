Vanderbilt basketball snaps 3-game losing streak by beating Arkansas 85-82

At this time last season the Vanderbilt basketball team was on the way to a strong finish with hopes of making a splash in the postseason.

Time is running out for Vanderbilt to stage a strong finish this season, but Tuesday night's 85-82 win at Arkansas kept hopes alive for the Commodores.

It was Vanderbilt's first road win this season and first SEC road win since beating Kentucky 68-66 at Rupp Arena on March, 2023.

Feb 27, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Jerry Stackhouse reacts to a call during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Vanderbilt snapped a three-game losing streak with only three regular season games left before the SEC Tournament tips off at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Last season the Commodores won eight of their last nine down the stretch, which gave them momentum to knock off LSU and Kentucky in the SEC Tournament.

It will be interesting to see of Tuesday's win over Arkansas sparks a similar strong finish.

Vanderbilt defense shuts down Arkansas

Early on it appeared Vanderbilt would fall steadily behind like in so many games this season and just go through the motions on the way to another SEC loss.

But after Arkansas took a 20-10 Commodores coach Jerry Stackhouse started switching up his defenses. He went from one type of zone to another and in and out of a man-to-man attack as well.

It reeked havoc on the Razorback defense. Arkansas never really got into an offensive rhythm in the first place and Vandy's switching defenses force the Razorbacks to miss 17 of the last 18 field goal attempts.

Vandy came up with four steals and forced seven turnovers with 8:20 left in the first half. Arkansas shot just 29.6% from the field and was 1-of-12 on 3-pointers in the first half.

The strong defensive stance sparked an offensive run for Vanderbilt and the Commodores went on a 21-7 run taking their first lead at 29-27 on a pair of free throws by JaQual Roberts with 3:46 left in the first half.

Arkansas rally falls short

Vanderbilt had surged ahead 69-53 with 16 minutes left, but Arkansas rallied.

The Razorbacks went on an 18-9 run to trim the Commodores' lead to 78-75 on back-to-back 3-pointers.

Vanderbilt moved back in front 83-78 on a three-point play by Ven-Allen Lubin off a missed free throw with 1:42 to go.

Ezra Manjon put the Commodores up 85-82 with a pair of free throws with 3.5 remaining and Tramon Marks' 3-pointer at the buzzer missed.

Manjon led Vanderbilt with 22 points and Tyrin Lawrence added 21.

Khalif Battled led Arkansas with 36 points.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt basketball snaps 3-game losing streak by beating Arkansas 85-82