Vanderbilt basketball signee Tyler Tanner watched loss to Presbyterian. It reaffirmed his decision

BRENTWOOD — Tyler Tanner’s million-dollar smile dimmed a little when he was asked about Vanderbilt men’s basketball’s surprising loss to Presbyterian on Tuesday.

Yes, he watched the game. No, he isn’t worried.

The Brentwood Academy star point guard signed a National Letter of Intent with Vanderbilt when the early basketball signing period opened Wednesday. He rarely stopped grinning during a ceremony with family and friends.

The Commodores’ 68-62 loss to Presbyterian — a team that went 5-27 last season — actually reaffirmed how Vandy is a good fit for Tanner.

“At one time (Tuesday), there were five freshmen on the court,” Tanner said. “So that shows me that next year if I go in there and hold my own and prove I can play, I'll get an opportunity, which was one of the biggest things in my decision.

“I would say the biggest thing is Ezra (senior guard Manjon), he’s one of the guys I look up to. He only played four minutes in the first half. Whenever he’s in the game, you can tell they're together, they’re getting better shots, they’re playing better as a team. I see the same traits in myself as a person who can get people open and make people better. I think when I get in the game like Ezra did, I can make people better.”

Tanner has an 80-9 record as a three-year starter at Brentwood Academy. The 6-foot guard averaged 19.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.1 steals last season, leading the Eagles to a 30-3 record and the program's first state championship since 2018.

He was the DII-AA state tournament MVP, scoring 22 points and grabbing five steals in Brentwood Academy's 63-52 win over Briarcrest Christian.

Tanner has the passing, shooting and basketball IQ skills most college point guards have. But his upgraded strength and vertical leap in the last year have made him an even bigger handful for opponents.

“His athleticism is uncanny,” Brentwood Academy coach Andy Blackston said. “He’s 6-foot and can do any dunk you need. He’s cat quick.”

Blackston believes Tanner has a lot of upside, too, which is Vanderbilt’s gain. The Commodores are still seeking their first NCAA Tournament appearance in four years under coach Jerry Stackhouse.

The Commodores went 22-15 last season and finished 11-7 in the Southeastern Conference but were snubbed by the NCAA Tournament committee.

Tanner had other offers from Ole Miss, Tennessee Tech and Hampton. Vandy shot to the top of his finalists when coach Stackhouse offered him a scholarship back in 2022.

“Coach Stack really likes how when I get a rebound, I like to push it, throw it up and advance it in transition,” Tanner said. “I really like to push it, get out in transition, get some dunks, have some fun, and I think they do too.”

It’s silly to judge this year’s team based on one loss, he said.

“It was definitely hard (to see). I think a lot of people at Vandy expected them to win,” Tanner said. “I think they’re just getting in the groove of things. In basketball, losing one game is not going to terribly affect them down the road. They’ll just learn from it.”

