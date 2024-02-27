Vanderbilt basketball score vs. Arkansas: Live updates from SEC matchup

Vanderbilt basketball faces Arkansas with both programs in the midst of disappointing seasons.

The two squads have both routinely ranked among the country's most disappointing. Arkansas was supposed to be a national title contender and instead is tied for 11th in the SEC. Vanderbilt was supposed to be an NCAA bubble team like a year ago but is ranked second-to-last in the SEC, and the conference's worst program by the advanced metrics.

The Razorbacks (14-13, 5-9 SEC) have long been known as a tough out in Bud Walton Arena, however they have lost five games there this season, including one to UNC Greensboro − one of the seven teams the Commodores (7-20, 2-12) beat.

What time is Vanderbilt basketball vs. Arkansas on today?

8 p.m. CT

Vanderbilt basketball vs. Arkansas TV channel

SEC Network

Vanderbilt basketball vs. Arkansas: Betting odds

Arkansas by 9.5

Vanderbilt basketball vs. Arkansas: Score updates

Vanderbilt basketball SEC schedule 2024

March 2: LSU

March 6: at Kentucky

March 9: Florida

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

