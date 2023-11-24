Vanderbilt basketball score updates vs. Arizona State in Vegas Showdown tournament

Vanderbilt basketball saw three players return from injury in the Vegas Showdown against NC State, but the Commodores were without another key piece.

Tyrin Lawrence and Ven-Allen Lubin, both making their season debuts, were as advertised against NC State. Lawrence had 21 points and seven rebounds, while Lubin had 16 points and eight rebounds. Lee Dort also made his season debut with one point and two rebounds.

But Ezra Manjon, who injured his ankle last week against Central Arkansas, did not play. Colin Smith also briefly left the 84-78 loss to NC State with an apparent injury, though he came back in later.

With the loss, Vanderbilt (3-2) will face Arizona State (2-2), which lost 77-49 to BYU on Thursday night. Though the Sun Devils are not likely to be a Quadrant 1 opponent, a win would give the Commodores its first high-major victory of the season.

What channel is Vanderbilt basketball vs. Arizona State in Vegas Showdown on today?

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: Fubo (offers free trial)

STACKHOUSE FUTURE Candice Lee on state of Vanderbilt athletics: Facilities, NIL and Jerry Stackhouse's future

Vanderbilt basketball vs. Arizona State start time

Game time: 7 p.m. CT Nov. 24

Betting odds: Arizona State by 1.5

More: Watch Vanderbilt basketball in the Vegas Showdown live with Fubo (free trial)

Vanderbilt basketball vs. Arizona State: Live score updates from Vegas Showdown

Vanderbilt basketball schedule 2023

Vanderbilt basketball's next five games:

vs. Boston College in ACC/SEC Challenge: 8:15 p.m. CT, Nov. 29 (SECN)

vs. Alabama A&M: 4 p.m. CT, Dec. 2 (SECN+)

vs. San Francisco: 7 p.m. CT, Dec. 6 (SECN+)

vs. Texas Tech at USLBM Coast to Coast Challenge: 6:30 p.m., CT Dec. 16 (ESPN+)

vs. Western Carolina: 6 p.m. Dec. 19 (SECN)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt basketball score vs. Arizona State in Vegas Showdown