Vanderbilt basketball score updates vs. Central Arkansas in nonconference play

Vanderbilt basketball pulled out a much-needed win against UNC Greensboro on Tuesday.

The Commodores (2-1) are still trying to overcome a season-opening loss to Presbyterian and must avoid any other losses to low-major opponents. The next of those opponents is Central Arkansas (1-2) on Friday at Memorial Gymnasium. The Bears have yet to win a game against a Division I opponent after losing to Tulsa and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Vanderbilt is likely to still be without Tyrin Lawrence, Ven-Allen Lubin and Lee Dort for the game. Jerry Stackhouse said Tuesday that the trio was likely to remain out until the team's Thanksgiving tournament in Las Vegas. The game against the Bears will serve as the team's final tune-up before that tournament.

What channel is Vanderbilt basketball vs. Central Arkansas on today?

TV: N/A

Streaming: ESPN+; SEC Network+

Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas start time

Date: Friday, Nov. 17

Game time: 6 p.m. CT

ESTES For Jerry Stackhouse, a stressful start to a pivotal Vanderbilt basketball season

Vanderbilt basketball vs. Central Arkansas score updates

Vanderbilt basketball schedule 2023

Nov. 23: NC State (at Vegas Showdown)

Nov. 24: BYU/Arizona State (at Vegas Showdown)

Nov. 29: Boston College

Dec. 2: Alabama A&M

Dec. 6: San Francisco

