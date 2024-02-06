Vanderbilt basketball live score updates vs. Kentucky in SEC rivalry matchup

Vanderbilt basketball scored road and neutral-site wins over Kentucky in 2023, but the Commodores haven't beaten the Wildcats at home in nearly eight years.

Vanderbilt has lost seven straight against Kentucky at Memorial Gymnasium entering Tuesday's game. The Wildcats (15-6, 5-4 SEC) are coming off losses in three of their last four games with South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Vanderbilt (6-15, 1-7) broke its seven-game losing streak with a win over Missouri on Saturday.

More: Watch Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky basketball live on Fubo (free trial)

The Commodores have gotten healthier of late, though Jason Rivera-Torres was limited Saturday with illness. Kentucky has been without DJ Wagner recently due to an ankle injury and his availability is unclear.

What time is Vanderbilt basketball vs. Kentucky on tonight?

Game time: 7:30 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

STREAM: Fubo (free trial)

More: Watch Vanderbilt basketball vs. Kentucky live with Fubo (free trial)

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky basketball betting odds

Kentucky by 8

Vanderbilt basketball vs. Kentucky: Score updates

SCOUTING REPORT Vanderbilt basketball vs. Kentucky: Score prediction, scouting report for SEC rivalry

Vanderbilt basketball schedule 2024

Feb. 10: at South Carolina

Feb. 13: Texas A&M

Feb. 17: at Tennessee

Feb. 21: Georgia

Feb. 24: at Florida

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky score updates in SEC basketball rivalry