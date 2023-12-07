Vanderbilt basketball final score, recap vs. San Francisco

Vanderbilt basketball fell to San Francisco, 73-60, on Wednesday night at Memorial Gymnasium.

The Dons (6-3) shot 13 3-pointers and out-rebounded Vanderbilt, 39-21.

The Commodores (4-5) were led in scoring by Ven-Allen Lubin, who put up 15 points. Colin Smith returned after missing three games with a concussion and scored eight points.

Vanderbilt also hit only 3-for-9 from the free throw line.

The Commodores' next game is against Texas Tech in Fort Worth, Texas on Dec. 16.

