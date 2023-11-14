Vanderbilt basketball live score updates vs. UNC Greensboro in nonconference play

Vanderbilt basketball has struggled to start the season without three of its top players.

With Tyrin Lawrence, Ven-Allen Lubin and Lee Dort sitting out the first two games, the Commodores lost, 68-62, to Presbyterian in the season opener, then squeaked by USC Upstate, 74-67.

Vanderbilt (1-1) will now face UNC Greensboro (1-0) at home on Tuesday. The status of the three injured players is still unclear. Dort has been cleared to play but needs to ramp up into game shape, while Lawrence (foot sprain) and Lubin (groin strain) have no timetable for return.

The Commodores need to avoid any other losses to mid-majors, but UNC Greensboro is ranked 125 in KenPom, just six spots behind Vanderbilt.

What channel is Vanderbilt basketball vs. UNC Greensboro on today?

TV: NA

Streaming: ESPN app; SEC Network+

Vanderbilt vs. UNC Greensboro start time

Date: Nov. 14

Game time: 7 p.m. CT

Vanderbilt basketball schedule 2023

Nov. 17: Central Arkansas

Nov. 23: NC State (at Vegas Showdown)

Nov. 24: BYU/Arizona State (at Vegas Showdown)

Nov. 29: Boston College

Dec. 2: Alabama A&M

