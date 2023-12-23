Vanderbilt basketball live score updates vs. Memphis for in-state showdown

When Vanderbilt basketball scheduled a home-and-home series with Memphis, the idea was for two of Tennessee's top teams — both with high-profile coaches — to square off.

The 2023 edition of the matchup has lost a lot of its luster, though. The Commodores (4-7) have dropped six of their past seven games, while No. 23 Memphis (9-2) has several marquee wins, including against Michigan, Texas A&M, Clemson and Virginia. After the Tigers beat Vanderbilt last season in the opener, Jerry Stackhouse and Penny Hardaway will face off once again Saturday at FedEx Forum.

Vanderbilt has dealt with a litany of injuries — Colin Smith is out for the season with a torn Achilles, and Ven-Allen Lubin missed Tuesday's loss to Western Carolina with a groin strain. Meanwhile, Memphis received word Friday that Kansas State transfer Nae'Qwan Tomlin is officially allowed to play.

Vanderbilt basketball vs. Memphis: Game time, TV info

Game time: 3 p.m. CT

TV: CBS

Vanderbilt basketball vs. Memphis: Betting odds

Memphis by 18.5

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt basketball score updates vs. Memphis in-state showdown