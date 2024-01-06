Vanderbilt basketball live score updates vs. Alabama in SEC: Commodores vs Crimson Tide

Vanderbilt basketball opens SEC play against Alabama with the hype and fanfare that surrounded it last season completely dissipated.

The Commodores (5-8) are the lowest-ranked SEC team in KenPom and the NET and has Vanderbilt as an underdog in all their remaining conference games.

Alabama (8-5) has struggled against a difficult early schedule, but the metrics are friendly to the Crimson Tide. KenPom ranks them as the sixth-best team in the country. They are led by Mark Sears at 19.3 points per game.

Most recently, Alabama defeated Eastern Kentucky and Liberty, while Vanderbilt had a close loss to Memphis and a win over Dartmouth.

What time is Vanderbilt basketball vs. Alabama today?

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Vanderbilt basketball vs. Alabama: Betting odds

Alabama by 15.5

SCORE PREDICTION Vanderbilt basketball vs. Alabama: Score prediction, scouting report for SEC opener

Vanderbilt basketball vs. Alabama: Score updates

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt basketball score updates vs Alabama in SEC opener