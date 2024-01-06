Advertisement

Vanderbilt basketball live score updates vs. Alabama in SEC: Commodores vs Crimson Tide

Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
·1 min read

Vanderbilt basketball opens SEC play against Alabama with the hype and fanfare that surrounded it last season completely dissipated.

The Commodores (5-8) are the lowest-ranked SEC team in KenPom and the NET and has Vanderbilt as an underdog in all their remaining conference games.

Alabama (8-5) has struggled against a difficult early schedule, but the metrics are friendly to the Crimson Tide. KenPom ranks them as the sixth-best team in the country. They are led by Mark Sears at 19.3 points per game.

Most recently, Alabama defeated Eastern Kentucky and Liberty, while Vanderbilt had a close loss to Memphis and a win over Dartmouth.

What time is Vanderbilt basketball vs. Alabama today?

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Vanderbilt basketball vs. Alabama: Betting odds

Alabama by 15.5

SCORE PREDICTION Vanderbilt basketball vs. Alabama: Score prediction, scouting report for SEC opener

Vanderbilt basketball vs. Alabama: Score updates

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt basketball score updates vs Alabama in SEC opener